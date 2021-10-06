Taylor Swift has thanked her fans while accepting an award for a live version of her acclaimed album Folklore.

The pop superstar was honoured at the 46th annual Gracie Awards, which recognise programming created by women.

The Endgame hitmaker accepted the Gracies grand award for her documentary concert film Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions and said “thank you for caring about all of this, thank you for being the reason we could all come together in this way,”

Folklore was released in the midst of the pandemic and won the 2020 Grammy for album of the year.