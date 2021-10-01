Taylor Swift announces ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)' will be released a week early

Taylor Swift is to release her re-recorded version of her fourth studio album one week earlier than previously announced, the pop star has confirmed. The musician, who is releasing her "versions" of her first six studio albums following a dispute over rights to her masters, will now re-release Red on 12 November. In a post on Twitter, Swift said: "Can't wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak album". Released in 2012, the record features tracks such as "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together", "22" and "I Knew You Were Trouble".