Terraria gets Journey's End Update on consoles

The Journey’s End update for Terraria has finally launched on consoles, giving PlayStation and Xbox players a chance to download the last content for the game.

Already available on PC for more than a year, the 1.4 update introduces Journey Mode and a new Master difficulty.

There are also a large number of new items, gameplay features, and enemies to encounter in the update alongside several new achievements.

The 2D sandbox game was first released in 2011 and has been continually updated with new content since then and has sold over 35 million copies.