Thandiwe Newton apologises to 'darker-skinned actresses' for not representing them

Thandiwe Newton has issued a tearful apology to “darker-skinned actresses” for not representing them, in an interview where she discussed her new film.

Newton, who is currently promoting God’s Country, opened up about the experience of portraying the movie’s protagonist – a grieving Black professor who confronts two white hunters on her property – during an appearance on Sky News.

Tearing up during the interview, the Westworld actor also revealed that she had wanted to apologise every day to “darker-skinned actresses” for not representing them, saying: “I’m sorry that I’m the one chosen.”

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here