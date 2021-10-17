The trailer for the new The Batman movie has been released to a fan frenzy, with star Robert Pattinson looking like a good fit for the iconic character.

The new Matt Reeves’ adaption sees the DC comic book character face off against both The Riddler (Paul Dano) and The Penguin (Colin Farrell) in what is set to be one of the biggest film releases of next year.

Zoe Kravitz will also play Catwoman – and Andy Serkis taking over in the role of Alfred – in what is a bumper cast.