The Beatles’ legendary rooftop performance coming to IMAX

The Beatles' iconic performance from the rooftop of Apple Corps headquarters is coming to IMAX theatres.

In 1969, the legendary band performed for the final time together, standing on the roof of the building in Savile Row, London.

January 30, 2022, will mark the 53rd anniversary of the landmark moment and a special Q&A with filmmaker Peter Jackson, who featured the footage in The Beatles: Get Back docuseries on Disney+, will be shown in IMAX theatres.

"It's The Beatles' last concert and it's the absolute perfect way to see and hear it," Jackson said of the plans.

