The Crown finally won the top drama prize at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, on what was a night to remember for British talent.

At the fourth time of asking, Netflix’s lavishly produced royal show won the award for outstanding drama series while four of its stars also heard their names called in individual categories.

Olivia Colman broke down in tears delivering her speech after winning the lead drama actress prize for her portrayal of the Queen, while co-stars Josh O’Connor, Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies all scooped awards too.