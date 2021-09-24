Bandai Namco has lifted the lid on the first developer diary for The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, an upcoming horror game.

The video features actor Ashley Tisdale talking about her role in the game, where she plays a soldier called Rachel King.

Acting as the third entry in The Dark Pictures Anthology, House of Ashes is set to launch on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on 22nd October.

It is set during the Iraq war and players will be stalked by mysterious monsters that have been awoken by the conflict.