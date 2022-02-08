The 94th Oscar nominations were full of surprises in both satisfying and disappointing ways, but when there are only five nominees in most categories, it's almost guaranteed that a few favorites will miss the cut.

There were a handful of major snubs and surprises today (8 February), from Lady Gaga's work in House of Gucci going unloved, to the relief of a nod for Spencer’s Kristen Stewart after being ignored at the Baftas.

Denis Villeneuve’s absence from the Best Director line-up was also a shame considering his sci-fi epic Dune was nominated for seven other Oscars.

