After being delayed multiple times since its initial release window of 2019, Eurogamer reports that The Good Life will finally release for Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC on 15 October.

Described as a “daily life RPG,” The Good Life is the latest game from Hidetaka "Swery" Suehiro, the director of the Deadly Premonition games. Players take control of New York photojournalist Naomi, who moves to a backwoods British town to pay off her debt. There, players will perform various tasks and chores, from cooking to sheep shearing, as well as solve a grisly murder mystery.