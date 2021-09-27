The Last Borderlands could be the next Borderlands game

A recent leak has suggested that the next Borderlands could be a sequel called The Last Borderlands.

Several prominent insiders who have been reliable in the past have indicated that the game is currently in the works following the release of Borderlands 3.

The information comes from a Nvidia GeForce Now leak, which the company has since confirmed was genuine although it did say that some details were speculative.

While there has been no official confirmation about a new game, Gearbox and Lionsgate are collaborating on a Borderlands movie featuring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black.