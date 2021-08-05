WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE .

Binge or Bin host Jacob Stolworthy waxes lyrical about The Leftovers which is his ‘joint favourite TV show of all time’.

The show explores the aftermath of a major global event in which 2% of the world’s population mysteriously vanish into thin air.

Jacob lauds the show’s ability to ‘delve into the fantastical’ in a way that is ‘grounded in a reality that makes you feel that what you are watching could actually happen’.