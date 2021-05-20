Noel Gallagher and Skin are among the stars who will feature in a new Sky Arts docuseries, “The Live Revival,” to boost hard-hit small music venues and help the UK’s music scene recover after the pandemic.

“There’s been no sign of anybody saying anything about the music business, it’s all about f****** sport and hanging out in parks,” Gallagher laments in the trailer. “Music is of the utmost importance to people.”

Gallagher and other artists will perform live in iconic grassroots venues and recall how they shaped their careers in the series, which airs on 20 May, 27 May and 3 June.