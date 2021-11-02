A new dating show on Channel 4 is quickly winning fans as contestants are eliminated via a trap door in hilarious scenes.

The Love Trap, debuted last month and features 12 women attempting to win the affections of the eligible bachelor, David Birtwistle.

The twist is only half of the women are actually hoping to win over Birtwistle’s emotions, while the other six are already in relationships and are only on the show for the money and it is up to Birtwistle to try and figure out who is for real and who isn’t.

