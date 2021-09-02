A brand new trailer has been revealed for the PlayStation 5 version of The Medium, during this year’s digital-only Gamescom event.

Developer Bloober Team showed off the footage, giving fans an idea of what they can expect when playing The Medium on Sony’s latest console.

The Medium is a psychological horror game that launched on PC and Xbox consoles earlier this year.

The PS5 edition of the title is set to launch on September 3rd and will include DualSense support, giving users immersive feedback through the controller.