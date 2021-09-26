WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE.

Binge or Bin host Jacob Stolworthy praises series 2 of Apple TV +’s The Morning Show as it ‘picks up where it left off and the quality is upheld’.

The show follows the staff of a fictional morning current affairs programme in the US. The drama is kick-started by a harassment accusation levelled at one of the star presenters.

Jacob notes that despite it being a bit ‘trashy’, the ‘writing is zippy’ and the ‘characters are cool’ so it’s ‘not really a problem’.