Jennifer Aniston gives sarcastic reply to The One Show’s Jermaine Jenas

In an interview on The One Show, Jennifer Aniston shared how she has been researching for her new TV series ‘The Morning Show’.

In preparation for series one, the actress went behind the scenes on Good Morning America.

Aniston said that the crew ‘comes alive’ in the middle of the night.

The One Show’s Jermaine Jenas said: ‘Jennifer has pretty much sold it to me that she’s not a morning person’.

In response, Aniston appears to almost roll her eyes, replying ‘did I sell that to you? Did I get a good deal?’