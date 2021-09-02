An American patrol officer has been branded The Rock's "love child" as internet users claim he looks exactly like the actor.

Alabama’s Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields is a doppelgänger of Dwayne Johnson.

His growing global fan base has turned into something of a “running joke” over the last few years.

“I go along with it. It’s humorous. It’s flattering. It could be worse people, I guess," Fields said.

The muscular law enforcement officer shaves his head in the same style as Johnson and has inspired fans to post comparisons of himself to the beloved WWE wrestling icon on social media.