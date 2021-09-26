Netflix has revealed the first look at The Sandman based on the critically acclaimed comic book series by Neil Gaiman.

The promo shows a scene from the first episode wherein an occult ritual led by Charles Dance captures Morpheus, played by Tom Sturridge, which sets the story in motion.

This live-action series is based on Gaiman’s DC comic from the late ‘80s and early ‘90s with the famed writer promising it will be a faithful retelling.

Netflix is yet to announce a release date but rumors are pointing to early 2022.