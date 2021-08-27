The Script's frontman Danny O’Donoghue revealed he ended up spending £23,000 on a round of drinks.

O'Donoghue told Christine Lampard on Lorraine, the extravagant purchase, which earned him a World Record for the largest round of drinks ever bought, happened during a St. Patrick's Day gig in Brussels.

"We bought everybody in the whole arena a drink, and I got the bill at the end of it," Danny said.

He added: "It went into the Guinness Book of Records as the biggest round of drinks ever bought in history."

To celebrate the bands 10-year anniversary the group are releasing a new single.