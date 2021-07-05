WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE .

Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent praises the ‘suitably great end’ to Prime Video’s Bosch as it reaches its conclusion after seven seasons.

Bosch follows the titular homicide detective around his native Los Angeles as he investigates suspicious deaths, doggedly searching for answers with his trademark grizzled demeanour.

Annabel adds that there ‘is so much more depth to him than is customary for a show like this’.