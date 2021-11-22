WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE.

Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent laments that Apple TV+’s The Shrink Next Door ‘doesn’t live up to what it could have been’.

The comedy drama series is set in 1990s New York. Based on a true story, it chronicles the bizarre tale of a man who seeks mental health support, only for his life to be taken over by his therapist.

Despite her reservations about the show, Annabel singles out supporting actor Kathryn Hahn for ‘proving herself to be a phenomenal actor’.