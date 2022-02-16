The Simpsons have been America's most-loved family for over three decades.

Created by Matt Groening, the wacky cartoon can be described as far more than just a cultural phenomenon, given it has graced our screens for 33 years.

But how much do you really know about the Springfield residents and those who helped create America's longest-running sitcom?

Simpsons superfans, get ready to test your knowledge, because here are 10 facts you might not know about the show.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.