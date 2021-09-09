The Sopranos creator David Chase has admitted he’s interested in making a second prequel film ahead of the release of The Many Saints of Newark.

The crime drama stars Michael Gandolfini, son of original Tony Soprano actor James Gandolfini as a young Tony who is finding his way in the New Jersey underworld of the 1960s.

During an interview with Deadline, the writer said he wants to create “a sequel to this movie you saw. In other words, what happens after this movie’s over, before the TV show starts”.