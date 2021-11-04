The Sopranos creator David Chase has seemingly revealed the fate of main character Tony Soprano after the controversial ending of the HBO series.

The ending depicted a seemingly ordinary restaurant scene between Tony and his family, which ends with the screen cutting abruptly to black.

While being interviewed for The Sopranos Sessions, a book celebrating the HBO series, creator Chase referred to the moment as a “death scene”.

When co-author Matt Zoller Seitz said: “You realise, of course, that you just referred to that as a death scene,” Chase replied: “F*** you guys.”

