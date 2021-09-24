Two hosts of The View tested positive for Covid-19 in the middle of the show, as vice president Kamala Harris waited backstage for a live interview.

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were asked to leave the studio live on-air as co-host Joy Behar was introduced Ms Harris.

"OK, since this is going to be a major news story any minute now, what happened is, Sunny and Ana both apparently tested positive for Covid,” Behar said after sharing her initial confusion as the incident unfolded.

"No matter how hard we try, these things happen, they probably have a breakthrough case."