The View took to social media on Monday to drop a teaser trailer for the upcoming series with one notable absence.

After a summer break, the ABC show will return without the presence of co-host Meghan McCain.

The teaser features voiceovers from the four other presenters, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines.

McCain's voice is absent and many fans took to social media to share their excitement over the fact she won't be returning to the talk show.

The trailer does tease five seats at the desk, suggesting McCain will be replaced for the new series.