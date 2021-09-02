After being snubbed in last year’s nominations, The Weeknd is not backing down on his announced boycott of the event.

To be considered in the nominations for the 2022 ceremony, artists had to submit their music by August 31st.

The Weeknd’s team has not submitted his single ‘Save Your Tears’ into any category.

His album ‘After Hours’ was one of the biggest critical and commercial successes of 2020, but failed to be nominated for any Grammy Awards.

This caused the artist to pull out of his performance at the event, and share his grievances about the Grammy board members.