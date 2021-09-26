Netflix has shared an extended look at the second series of fantasy epic The Witcher as part of its Tudum fan event,

The Henry Cavill-led series returns with newcomer Kim Bodnia playing fan favorite character Vesemir alongside further glimpses of returning characters.

The sword and sorcery tale, based on the novels by Andrzej Sapkowsk, tells the multi-pronged story of Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer of Vengerberg as they traversed the Continent in search of their destinies

The second season premieres on the streaming service on December 17th with an undated season 3 also being officially announced during the event.