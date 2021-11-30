London’s West End theatres dim their lights in tribute to Stephen Sondheim

London’s West End theatres dimmed their lights to pay tribute to composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who died aged 91 on Friday.

Members of the public gathered outside The Sondheim Theatre in Shaftesbury Avenue on Monday evening to hold a minute’s applause as the lights were lowered in London’s theatrical heart.

Mr Sondheim has been praised as a man who “fundamentally shifted an entire art form”. The creator of the musical Sweeney Todd died on Friday morning at his home in Connecticut, according to the New York Times.

