Fashion legend Thierry Mugler dies aged 73

French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler died on Sunday, aged 73.

Mugler’s team announced the avant-garde designer’s passing by sharing a black box on his personal social media account.

“We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday 23 January 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace," the caption read.

His agent Jean-Baptiste Rougeot reportedly confirmed that Mugler died from natural causes.

Mugler, who was born in1948 in Strasbourg, France moved to Paris when he was 20 and worked as a stylist at various fashion houses before launching his eponymous label in 1974.

