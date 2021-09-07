While dressed as fairies, Avi Esther and India Terry told This Morning’s Phillip Schofield and Holly Willougby they are both able to see fairies.

Avi claims to have brought a bird back to life thanks to the help of her “multi-dimensional fairy friends”.

“We can break it down and find the scientific reasoning for any of it or we can just understand that there was a moment where something shifted and there was a dead bird and my fairy friends guided me to wish it back to life,” she said.

India Terry described fairies as “tricksters” before denying that cameras can capture them.