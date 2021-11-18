The entire set of This Morning broke out in laugher on Thursday as Josie Gibson admitted to hoarding calculators.

During a discussion about the UK being a “nation of hoarders”, Phillip Schofield asked his fellow presenter what she collects and Josie revealed she’s addicted to buying “weird things”.

Unable to brush the comment under the carpet, she was asked to elaborate on her interesting hoarding habits.

“Calculators. I know, it’s the oddest thing ever,” Josie said, to laughter from everybody else on the show.

