Gabriela Peacock, the royal nutritionist, sparked criticism after suggesting that people should only be eating 500 calories a day.

She discussed her new health book, and how she ‘loves’ intermittent fasting.

Peacock suggested that people need to find a diet plan that works for them.

She shared that she likes the ‘4:3’ diet, where individuals only eat 500-600 calories for three days of the week.

Peacock did not suggest that people should do this every day, and that the low-calorie days should be non-consecutive.