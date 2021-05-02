Thousands of people have attended the Wuhan Strawberry Music Festival.

On the first day of a five-day national holiday, revellers in the central Chinese city celebrated as some of their favourite acts took to the stage after being forced online last year due to the pandemic.

The festival has since made a return to Wuhan, where Covid-19 first emerged.

Residents lived through more than two months of stringent restrictions during the world’s first coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Since then, the city has been almost completely virus-free.