TikTok user goes viral for being Margot Robbie’s ‘identical twin’

Maggie Robbie definitely has ‘one of those faces’.

The Aussie actress is always being compared to fellow celebs, such as Jamie Pressly and Emma Mackey, and it’s true - all actresses do look incredibly similar.

However, it looks like Margot has yet another twin, but this one isn’t famous!

American student Emma, who studies computer science at UCLA, recently used a popular TikTok filter which matches up half of the user’s face to an apparent lookalike celebrity.

Emma went viral after she was matched with blonde bombshell Margot, and the resemblance is uncanny!

