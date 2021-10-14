Timothée Chalamet performs a musical number while dressed as Wonka on set in Lyme Regis.

The prequel musical directed by Paul King, is currently filming its origin story in the seaside town of Lyme Regis, United Kingdom,

One stunned local shared footage of the Hollywood actor dressed as the Roald Dahl inspired character while recording a musical number.

Chalamet sings: “Now it’s time to show the world my recipe.

“I’ve got 12 silver sovereigns in my pocket, and a hat full of dreams.”

The video was captioned: “THE Timothée Chalamet on my doorstep recording a musical number for Wonka!”

