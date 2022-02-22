The man at the centre of The Tinder Swindler claims he is not the "monster" the shocking Netflix documentary made him out to be.

Simon Leviev recently spoke to Inside Edition, breaking his silence in his first interview since the show - which has been seen by more than 50 million people worldwide - went viral.

"I’m not this monster... I was just a single guy that wanted to meet some girls on Tinder" he said.

Leviev's alleged victims have claimed he defrauded them of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.