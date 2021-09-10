Gearbox provided a first look at the gameplay in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands during last night’s PlayStation Showcase.

The game, which is a fantasy Borderlands spin-off based on Dungeons & Dragons, features 13-year-old demolitions expert Tina who is able to cast magical spells on her enemies.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will also feature the same loot system as Borderlands alongside the ability to play solo or with up to three friends.

The publisher also revealed that the game is due out on March 25th, 2022 and that it will launch on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.