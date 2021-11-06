An ultra-violent horror film that caused Australian audiences to faint in shock at this week’s premiere is coming to UK cinemas.

Titane tells the story of a young woman who kills without care, becoming impregnated by a vintage Cadillac car.

The bizarre film saw dozens of audience members in Australia walk out or fall ill as it premiered at the Sydney Film Festival.

Despite that reception, the picture still won a long-standing ovation at its opening night of the Cannes film festival earlier this year.

It arrives in UK cinemas on 31 December.

