Titanic director James Cameron felt ‘in his bones’ tourist submersible was lost

James Cameron, who directed the 1997 film Titanic, has said he felt the loss of the Titan submersible “in my bones”.

The legendary Hollywood filmmaker has himself completed 33 dives to the famous shipwreck.

“I immediately got on the phone to some of my contacts in the deep submersible community,” Cameron recalled of the moment he heard about the news.

“Within about an hour I had the following facts: They were on descent. They were at 3,500 metres, heading for the bottom at 3,800 metres. Their comms were lost, and navigation was lost.

“I felt in my bones what had happened.”