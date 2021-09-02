Viewers will be able to watch the Tokyo Game Show in VR this year, using virtual reality headsets for a more immersive experience.

According to a message on the convention’s official website, fans can "visit booths as if you were wandering around inside the gaming world."

The Tokyo Game Show is set to kick off on September 30th and will support the Oculus Quest 1 & Quest 2, Oculus Rift, and the HTC Vive.

Almost every major gaming convention over the last year has taken place online, so using virtual reality technology could help to get viewers more involved than digital events allow.