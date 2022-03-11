Tom Cruise arrives on Mission: Impossible 8 set in South Africa

Tom Cruise once said he felt the need for speed - but he’s in no rush to leave his latest film set.

The actor said that he is having a great time on location in South Africa, where he is filming Mission: Impossible 8.

He told locals the shoot was going “very well” and that none of the cast or crew want to leave the country.

Cruise’s arrival draws a crowd each morning, with new clips showing him getting out of a helicopter at Kruger National Park.

