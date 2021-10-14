Tom Cruise flies a World War II biplane as he practises for dog fight scenes in Mission: Impossible 8.

The Top Gun actor can be seen learning to fly a 1943 Boeing-Stearman Model 75 with the help of ex-German Air Force pilot Klaus Plasa with him taking to the skies four times as he flies short circles around the runway in windy conditions at Duxford Airfield, Cambs.

The Hollywood actor is reportedly practising in the former military training plane so that he can perform stunt scenes in the next chapter of the Mission: Impossible franchise.