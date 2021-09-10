Tom Cruise parachutes out of a helicopter as he films Mission: Impossible 7 in the Lake District a daredevil video captures.

The actor, who plays IMF Agent Ethan Hunt, parachutes out of a helicopter as he films scenes for the seventh instalment of the franchise.

Footage captures the 59-year-old gliding across the picturesque Buttermere Lake yesterday with the help of a bright blue parachute.

Moments after safely landing the actor was seen smiling and joking with members of the film crew.

Onlooker David Loerns said: “Before Tom jumped his team were doing practice jumps to test the wind speed. They did about six.