A copy of the new Top Gun film was stolen from Tom Cruise's bodyguard’s BMW in Birmingham last month.

The Hollywood star has been in the UK filming the new Mission: Impossible film, but had a copy of Top Gun: Maverick swiped when the car was stolen in August.

"After all the hard work, the thought of it being leaked after Covid delays forced the release back to next year is devastating," a source told The Sun.

Both the BMW and the film copy were eventually recovered by police, but it is not yet known if the crooks made copies.