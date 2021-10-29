Tom Hanks stopped by a wedding beach ceremony to take photos and give out love advice to the newlyweds.

Diciembre and Tashia Farries exchanged vows on the beach by the Santa Monica Pier in California on Friday 22 October, before posing for photos.

The brides and their guests were surprised when Hanks showed up in a gray hoodie and shorts to join in the photos.

“He asked if he can take a picture with us and gave us a lot of positive words and good love advice,” Tashia told ABC7 of the sweet encounter.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here