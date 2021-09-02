Spider-Man actor Tom Holland called Zendaya ‘My MJ’ during an Instagram tribute on her 25th birthday.

The British actor has been linked with co-star Zendaya as they were recently spotted leaving The Greatest Showman’s stars Los Angeles home and later kissing in the car, according to Page Six.

The Marvel actor posted an on-set photo taken by Zendaya of the two of them in their characters’ wardrobes and wrote in the caption, “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx.”