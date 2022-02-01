Tom Holland has spoken about the chances of Spider-Man: No Way Home bringing home gold at this year’s Oscars, revealing “That’s not how we like to validate ourselves.”

Marvel Studios has been pushing a for your consideration campaign, for No Way Home to be in the running for this year’s Oscars following it’s box office and critical success.

Speaking to FOX 5, Holland said: “We like to validate ourselves with the love we receive from the general public, and so far that has been through the roof. I’ve already achieved everything I would like to.”

