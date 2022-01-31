Tom Holland and Zendaya will soon have a base in the UK.

The Spiderman actor, 25, has bought a property near Kingston-Upon-Thames, where he grew up and his parents still live.

He and other half Zendaya, also 25, already share a luxurious mansion in Los Angeles but are looking forward to splashing the cash on renovating their new home.

The six-bedroom home will consist of a cinema room, a gym, and even a man cave.

A source revealed to The Sunday Mirror that Tom and Zendaya are "over the moon about the property".

